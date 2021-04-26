Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s previous close.

BC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BC traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,061. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.