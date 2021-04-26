Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Buy”

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $125.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $94.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.59% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.73.
Shares of BC opened at $104.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.40. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $107.85.
In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
