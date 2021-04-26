Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Buy”

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $125.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $94.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.73.

Shares of BC opened at $104.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.40. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $107.85.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

