BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Price Hits $3.36 on Major Exchanges

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for about $3.36 or 0.00006281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $109.42 million and approximately $22.34 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00061369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.00284326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $533.34 or 0.00996085 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.88 or 0.00728161 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00025012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,615.25 or 1.00134453 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.