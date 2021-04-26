BSCView (BSCV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $182,884.00

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. BSCView has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $182,884.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BSCView has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BSCView alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00061574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00272588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $547.65 or 0.01023634 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00025248 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.03 or 0.00687903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,571.46 or 1.00132276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.