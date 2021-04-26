Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BVRDF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $30.39. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.22. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $30.39.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

