Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.90

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.90 and last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bureau Veritas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.