Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 681.40 ($8.90).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Burford Capital from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 637 ($8.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Burford Capital stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 862.50 ($11.27). 463,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,691. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 660.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 685.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.08. The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 15.40. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 386.10 ($5.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 866 ($11.31).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Burford Capital’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

