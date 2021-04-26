Burlington Stores (BURL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL):

4/26/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $380.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $325.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $380.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $325.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Burlington Stores had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $314.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $304.00.

3/24/2021 – Burlington Stores had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/23/2021 – Burlington Stores was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $314.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $304.00.

3/17/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $317.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $264.00 to $332.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $317.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $264.00 to $332.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $295.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $285.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $279.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $310.00 to $355.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $285.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $295.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $290.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $310.00 to $355.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $279.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $290.00.

NYSE BURL traded down $5.70 on Monday, hitting $322.34. 5,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,178. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.71 and a 200 day moving average of $255.06. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.03 and a twelve month high of $330.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Get Burlington Stores Inc alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $162,643,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $75,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,673,000 after purchasing an additional 132,056 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.