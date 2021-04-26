Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $380.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Burlington Stores traded as high as $331.17 and last traded at $321.57, with a volume of 327014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $328.04.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.39.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of -123.98 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

