Burst Price Reaches $0.0156 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Burst coin can now be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Burst has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Burst has a total market cap of $33.14 million and approximately $104,909.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Burst

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,119,591,784 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Burst Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

