Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) Price Down 44% Over Last Week

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded down 44% against the US dollar. One Business Credit Alliance Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a market capitalization of $39,542.85 and approximately $217.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Business Credit Alliance Chain

Business Credit Alliance Chain is a coin. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 coins and its circulating supply is 470,674,437 coins. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official website is www.bcachain.org . Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

