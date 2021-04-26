BUZZCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $27.00 (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $27.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000500 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

