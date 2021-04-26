BWX Technologies (BWXT) to Release Earnings on Monday

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect BWX Technologies to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect BWX Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BWXT opened at $67.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $201,903 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

