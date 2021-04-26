Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 28th

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, April 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYRN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 559,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,084. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 233.99% and a negative net margin of 209.22%. The company had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BYRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bradley Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

