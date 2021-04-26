Bytecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $185.59 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $185.59 million and $599,919.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.93 or 0.00721657 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003872 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 320.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

