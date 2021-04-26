CACI International Inc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.87 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for CACI International in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $3.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.73 EPS.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CACI. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their target price on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.22.

CACI International stock opened at $254.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.57. CACI International has a 52 week low of $190.16 and a 52 week high of $266.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,681,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,120,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 2,242.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,725.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

