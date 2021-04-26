Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $22.40 on Monday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Cadence Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 135.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 181,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 104,596 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

