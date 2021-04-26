Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $165.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.42. 71,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,055. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $75.27 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $701,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,826,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $11,637,084.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 267,334 shares in the company, valued at $34,304,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,124 shares of company stock worth $60,666,839 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

