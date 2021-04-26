Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems updated its Q2 guidance to $0.74-0.78 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.99-3.07 EPS.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.23. 2,290,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,056. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $75.27 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.08.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,626 shares in the company, valued at $21,009,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $7,354,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,124 shares of company stock worth $60,666,839. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

