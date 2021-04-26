Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.99-3.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88-2.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.74-0.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.08.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.23. 2,290,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.96 and its 200 day moving average is $128.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $75.27 and a 1 year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $117,075,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $11,637,084.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 267,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,304,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,666,839. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

