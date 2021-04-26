Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $705-725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.59 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.99-3.07 EPS.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.23. 2,290,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,056. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $75.27 and a one year high of $149.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.96 and a 200-day moving average of $128.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.08.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,730,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,124 shares of company stock worth $60,666,839 in the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

