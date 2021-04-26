CAE (TSE:CAE) Upgraded at CIBC

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$44.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$42.00. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAE. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of CAE to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CAE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.78.

Shares of TSE:CAE traded up C$0.51 on Monday, reaching C$38.53. 352,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,277. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$18.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$36.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.30 billion and a PE ratio of 987.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$840.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that CAE will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

