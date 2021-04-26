Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Position Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,796 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,892,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.56.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $95.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.78. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $106.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,112,600 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

