Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Trading Down 2.9%

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.91 and last traded at $37.91. Approximately 11,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 320,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

CALM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of -0.23.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,237 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,696,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,215,000 after purchasing an additional 353,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,581,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 56,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 688,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,839,000 after purchasing an additional 57,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

