Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 3.6% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48,185 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Callaway Golf by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period.

Shares of ELY opened at $29.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

