Calvin Mcdonald Sells 3,000 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LULU traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $337.80. The stock had a trading volume of 776,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.84. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.97 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.