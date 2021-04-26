Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $15.54 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.89 on Monday, hitting $275.80. The stock had a trading volume of 56,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,565. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.93. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.98 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

