Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 1,248 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.72. 2,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,364. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.14 and a fifty-two week high of $140.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

