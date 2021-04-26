Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 2,250 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VB traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,677. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $223.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.00.

