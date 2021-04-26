Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 410.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.