Canaccord Genuity Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $2,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,318.07. 7,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,050. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,232.20 and a 12-month high of $2,325.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,143.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1,886.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

