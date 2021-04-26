Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.11.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $42.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 75.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canada Goose by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

