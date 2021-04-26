Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.52

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.52 and last traded at $102.49, with a volume of 4444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.40.

CM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,288,865,000 after buying an additional 1,564,081 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,641,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,762,000 after buying an additional 480,116 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,122,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,211,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,311,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,895,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,763,000 after buying an additional 166,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

