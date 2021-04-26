Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $127.82

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$127.82 and last traded at C$127.13, with a volume of 551722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$126.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CM. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$126.55.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$124.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$113.03. The firm has a market cap of C$56.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The business had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.7099995 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

In other news, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total transaction of C$4,481,291.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,611,345.51. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total transaction of C$1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$284,260. Insiders sold 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.