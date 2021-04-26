Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $17.41 Per Share (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $17.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $17.26. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $529.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $402.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.05.

CP stock opened at $370.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.01. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $214.54 and a fifty-two week high of $390.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $1,076,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $205,000. Terry L. Blaker acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $213,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 48.9% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 3,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $1,527,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

