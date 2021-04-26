Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $19.52 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $19.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.43. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $21.76 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CP. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$500.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$560.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$515.00 to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$489.58.

TSE:CP opened at C$461.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$61.59 billion and a PE ratio of 23.67. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$302.33 and a 52-week high of C$489.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$465.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$443.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

