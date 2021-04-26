Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Trading Up 1.6%

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) shares were up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.91 and last traded at $26.91. Approximately 331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBWBF shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.42.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

