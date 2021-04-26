Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.74

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.64, with a volume of 4837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 950,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,446,000 after acquiring an additional 96,316 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canon by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 678,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 111,885 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Canon by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 183,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 108,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Canon by 75.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Canon Company Profile (NYSE:CAJ)
Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.
