Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Now Covered by Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 32.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOEV. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital cut Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Canoo alerts:

Shares of NYSE GOEV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 25,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,503. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36. Canoo has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.52). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canoo will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.