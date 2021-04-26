Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEED shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$41.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.78 to C$29.09 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

WEED stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$34.11. 439,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 6.24. The company has a market cap of C$13.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.32. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$18.34 and a 52-week high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

