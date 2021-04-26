Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,583 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.28% of Capital City Bank Group worth $21,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCBG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,474,000 after purchasing an additional 63,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. 39.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $25.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $433.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $55.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

