Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WLL. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $35.48 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $38.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,043,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 320,010 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,353,000 after buying an additional 276,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 398.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after buying an additional 241,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.