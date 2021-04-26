Capital One Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.96.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $33.65 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $434.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 17.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

