Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will announce $6.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.66 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $28.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.45 billion to $29.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.88 billion to $31.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,729,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,742 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 811.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,899,000 after acquiring an additional 872,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,287,000 after acquiring an additional 861,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $135.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

