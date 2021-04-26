Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.38.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.08. 9,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $137.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.53 and its 200-day moving average is $105.19.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

