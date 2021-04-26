Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Cut by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $135.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.19. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.