Capital One Financial Comments on Denbury Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Denbury in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DEN. Roth Capital started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $49.98 on Monday. Denbury has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 4.01.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

