Capital One Financial Comments on Goodrich Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 28.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $130.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.11. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 631,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

