Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.42. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $10.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $72.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after buying an additional 305,599 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,416,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,899 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $53,390,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

