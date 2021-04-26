Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $11.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $907.76 million, a P/E ratio of -65.35 and a beta of 3.15. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $16.81.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,336,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the third quarter worth $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

